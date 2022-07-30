Favorites
Project architect Chris Gilbert and Miranda Louey’s five-year-old, Arthur, balances on a custom couch from King Living in their townhome’s sunken living area on the ground floor. The couple wanted the units’ interiors to evoke the feeling of the bush where they grew up, so they went with Australian hardwoods for the joinery, including silvertop ash for the slatted ceilings throughout.
To achieve a path to homeownership without leaving the city or breaking the bank, three families in the sustainable design industry pooled resources to fashion an arrangement of three solar-powered, net-neutral-energy townhouses in place of a dilapidated 1970s single-family home in Brunswick, Australia.
Nestled in the woods two hours east of Minneapolis, Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2, one of a pair of rental cabins designed by Danny Lindstrom and built with his friend and business partner, Duff Davidson, combines simplicity with unexpected, offbeat elements like a neon-yellow handrail, an oversize stairway, and changeable lighting.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
Unity Homes, a well-known modular home company in New England, now offers a small home at an affordable price. It’s called the Nano, and at 477 square feet, it’s available for just $50,000. That lands this adorable, energy-efficient cottage on the lower side of modular home prices in Massachusetts and other states surrounding its factory in New Hampshire, where prices are typically much higher.