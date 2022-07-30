SubscribeSign In
Chris made a point of avoiding plasterboard, instead using structurally insulated panels for the walls to create an airtight seal, and for the flooring, a hydronic concrete slab from Hydrotherm that can warm or cool the interiors.
Project architect Chris Gilbert and Miranda Louey’s five-year-old, Arthur, balances on a custom couch from King Living in their townhome’s sunken living area on the ground floor. The couple wanted the units’ interiors to evoke the feeling of the bush where they grew up, so they went with Australian hardwoods for the joinery, including silvertop ash for the slatted ceilings throughout.
To achieve a path to homeownership without leaving the city or breaking the bank, three families in the sustainable design industry pooled resources to fashion an arrangement of three solar-powered, net-neutral-energy townhouses in place of a dilapidated 1970s single-family home in Brunswick, Australia.
Nestled in the woods two hours east of Minneapolis, Off-Grid Inn, Unit 2, one of a pair of rental cabins designed by Danny Lindstrom and built with his friend and business partner, Duff Davidson, combines simplicity with unexpected, offbeat elements like a neon-yellow handrail, an oversize stairway, and changeable lighting.
“It’s the biggest one you can get,” says Patrick Powers of the shipping container he revamped and moved to Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Steel frames hold ample glazing, including a pair of custom 2,000-pound sliding doors.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
“The design for the house emerged from walking the property. We imagined that as we climbed up from the beach, we’d see little peeks of our home from behind the trees,” says Brad Horn, architect and resident.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
Designed by architect David Day and manufactured and constructed by Green Modern Kits, Casa Ti is a passive solar, one-story modern modular with a whopping 1200 square feet and three bedrooms. That makes it one of the largest modular homes under 40k that we’ve seen.
Unity Homes, a well-known modular home company in New England, now offers a small home at an affordable price. It’s called the Nano, and at 477 square feet, it’s available for just $50,000. That lands this adorable, energy-efficient cottage on the lower side of modular home prices in Massachusetts and other states surrounding its factory in New Hampshire, where prices are typically much higher.
