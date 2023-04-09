SubscribeSign In
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
The old wood floors throughout the open-plan space are painted a dark eggplant. The vintage PP19 armchair is by Hans J. Wegner for PP Møbler. The painting above it is by Ruben Toledo, a friend of Peter Fehrentz, the resident. A trio of Tom Dixon lights hangs over the Pirkka dining table, with bench seating by Ilmari Tapiovaara for Artek. The Berber rug is from Morocco, purchased from the Paris shop Caravane.
A sense of Japanese minimalist design permeates the home. Tatami mats are now used in a space that leads out to a very zen-like rock garden.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
"By restoring and continuing the existing external cladding throughout, we are able respect the original structure by anchoring the new interior with the existing," says Ong.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
Rich walnut herringbone parquet floors are complemented by meticulous millwork.
The baseboards, casings, windows, and doors are trimmed in Roman &amp; Williams’ favorite high gloss black oil paint by Fine Paints of Europe.
Full-height French doors lead to the second bedroom which is currently in use as a media room. The elegant built-in bookcase is from Amuneal’s Collector's Shelving system and was custom made in Philadelphia.
The wall finish in the foyer leading to the terrace is custom-crafted plasterwork from Surface &amp; Architecture and Workshop.
