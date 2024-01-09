Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The faucet is by Brizo, and the sink is from Kräus. The backsplash is a handmade white ceramic tile that lends some organic irregularity to the scheme.
