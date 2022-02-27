SubscribeSign In
Practical, long-lasting finishes throughout meet Roberta’s dictum that everything should be easy to use. Stone-like Cambria quartz backsplashes and seamless countertops don’t have grout, making it easier to keep things clean.
The kitchen is customized for Roberta, an avid cook. Easy-to-reach pots hang from a custom rack by Bjørn Design. Its hooks can be lengthened if she has to reach from a wheelchair someday; a lowered counter where she likes to work, read, and play cards can accommodate a wheelchair, should she need one. Oak veneers for the ceilings, floors, and cabinetry were a splurge, but Roberta loves their warmth and texture.
Custom plainsawn white oak storage with a Murphy bed provides enough room to work or sleep guests.
The living room got a facelift with a new fireplace and built-in seating and storage that flows into the hearth. The marble fireplace surround is the same stone used in the kitchen, and the bench is white oak.
By far the biggest transformation, the new kitchen enjoys high ceilings from the revamped roofline; all new casework, flooring, and finishes; and a large island. The stools are from 2xhome.
The "appliance garage
Ana Smud’s studio is in downtown Buenos Aires, yet she also has a home office with built-in bookshelves and a long narrow desk.
The third-level balcony is planted with vines that will gradually grow and cascade over the home’s facade.
The ground floor material palette features polished concrete floors and lime washed walls.
Mary Ann used flat roofs to maximize ceiling heights.
With the new doors and cleared exterior area, the guest house connects better to the main backyard area and pool.
The stone floors are continued in here, with a smaller natural stone mosaic on the shower floor. Waterproof stucco covers the shower and the vanity, now with unlacquered brass fixtures to encourage patina, and a stone vessel sink.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
