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Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
The home is defined by a simple gable form clad in asphalt shingles and larch weatherboards. With a combination of passive house measures and structural insulated panels, virtually no additional energy is required to maintain a consistent level of thermal comfort against the backdrop of the unforgiving New Zealand alpine climate.
Russian River Studio - Architect's Challenge 2015; Best Contemporary 2015 This strategically designed structure couples simplicity and functionality in style. Windows and skylights welcome light from more than one direction simultaneously, while splashes of color define living spaces within. Together this cozy home is the epitome of minimalist multi-functionality. Architect: Cathy Schwabe; Architecture Firm: Cathy Schwabe Architecture; Location: Russian River, CA #marvin #windows #doors #studio #russianriver #CA
Evoking a sense of openness, adjacent floor-to-ceiling windows invite both rejuvenating morning and serene evening light into the home. This creates a unique living space in tune with the surrounding landscape. #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #polygons #specialshapes
The Gatineau Hills Home Built into the surrounding landscape, the Gatineau Hills Home features large floor-to-ceiling windows strategically placed to utilize natural light. Architect: Christopher Simmonds; Architecture Firm: Christopher Simmonds Architect, Inc. Location: Cantley, Quebec #marvin #windows #doors #quebec #gatineau
The Folly Farm The Folly Farm’s contemporary execution was heavily inspired by historic farmhouse architecture. Designed first and foremost for livability, architects created the space of both old and new features, with emphasis on a mix of materials and textures within the confines of a simple, open layout. Architect: Dale Hubbard; Architecture Firm: Surround Architecture Location: Boulder, CO #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #farmhouse
Zen Barn - Architects Challenge 2014 The design of the Zen Barn in Ottawa embraces the materials, methods, and forms of traditional northeastern rural architecture while adding a definitive modern twist. Architects: Rick Shean and Christopher Simmonds; Architecture Firm: Christopher Simmonds Architect Inc.; Photo by Peter Fritz #marvin #windows #doors #barn #zen #architectschallenge
Playing with organic colors and expansive windows, this house reflects its natural habitat, though contemporary in style. Architect: Ryan Knock; Firm: Knock Architecture; Location: San Francisco, CA #marvin #windows #doors #sanfrancisco #architecture #renovation
Every Marvin Signature Modern product is designed to meet the exacting principles and standards of true modern architecture, with every critical detail considered. Low-gloss aluminum interiors—along with black spacer bars and black sealant—minimize visual distractions on the frame and enhance the flow of natural light. Internal covers completely disguise fasteners and concealing rubber gaskets to help products maintain clean, crisp edges.
Designed as part of the same modular system, the Marvin Signature™ Modern Casement lets you build and configure with ease – and do even more with Modern. Featuring an exclusive rotating handle design, our minimalistic hardware is designed for superior functionality. With numerous size options, the Modern Casement can be used on its own or as a complement to direct glaze or awning windows for design versatility.
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”