Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
After: A custom L-shaped banquette in light blue Maharam upholstery adds warmth and texture. The original marble mantel has been retrofitted with an electric fireplace.
Studio Officina delivered a perfectly tailored renovation to the founders of androgynous fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
Set an hour north of Manhattan, this towering home was designed by local architect Arthur Minner.