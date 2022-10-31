Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Malcolm Davis Architecture helps a family roll back years of hodgepodge additions while opening the rear facade to the garden.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
The flooring is terrazzo. Vanbesian designed custom ash-wood cabinetry for storage throughout the home.
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
The home has five skylights that make the interiors feel bright and welcoming. The kitchen cabinetry is from IKEA, but Brian customized it with plywood doors. To punch up the neutral palette, deep green subway tiles make an eye-catching backsplash.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. "We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside," says Helena. The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
Oak Pass Tree House Floor Plan A Living Room B Courtyard C Corridor D Dining Area E Sitting Area F Kitchen G Bathroom H Bedroom I Terrace
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
The deep addition has pushed the focus of the garden further back towards the forest, which Robi and Christine enjoy. They try to find time to sit in the garden every day.
The kitchen is now easily accessible from the gallery space, while HOP tucked the new curved stairwell out of the main flow of traffic
The rear of the house features large windows that frame the backyard and an existing Japanese Maple tree. The dutch door allows the top panel to open giving access to light and air, while the bottom panel keeps pets and toddlers in check.
Japanese "tansu" stairs with storage compartments underneath.
