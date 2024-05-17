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Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
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