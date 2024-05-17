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“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
“There’s almost a Japanese calm and serenity when you come into the house,” Vici says.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
New double-paned windows plus more insulation help keep the house more comfortable during hot and cold weather.
New double-paned windows plus more insulation help keep the house more comfortable during hot and cold weather.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 acre property in Austin’s <b>TK</b> neighborhood while their home was being designed and remodeled.
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 TK

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