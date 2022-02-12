Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michelle Manos

Favorites

View 73 Photos
view when you walk in front door. operating principle. doctor livingston you're in the jungle in the far. through the jungle there's a fire burning and you're in this night very drawn into the space. kitchen.
view when you walk in front door. operating principle. doctor livingston you're in the jungle in the far. through the jungle there's a fire burning and you're in this night very drawn into the space. kitchen.
The wooden according panel on the wall conceals controls for the trailer.
The wooden according panel on the wall conceals controls for the trailer.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.
Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.
The front deck is a perfect extension of the indoor space divided in a dining and seating area. Green portable lamps via Hay have a low glow to keep the party going after the sun sets.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
Emily's favorite vintage 1960's ceramic Arnels mushroom lamp sits atop a custom plywood built-in dresser.
Emily's favorite vintage 1960's ceramic Arnels mushroom lamp sits atop a custom plywood built-in dresser.
Floor plan of Forest Lane by Emily Kopp
Floor plan of Forest Lane by Emily Kopp
Jyostna selected black-painted composite wood siding by NewTechWood for the exterior.
Jyostna selected black-painted composite wood siding by NewTechWood for the exterior.
Floor Plan of Halcyon 02 by Fritz Tiny Homes
Floor Plan of Halcyon 02 by Fritz Tiny Homes
Even the espresso machine is built to slide out for maximum spatial efficiency.
Even the espresso machine is built to slide out for maximum spatial efficiency.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
Floor Plan of Chicago Coach House by Studio Becker Xu
Floor Plan of Chicago Coach House by Studio Becker Xu
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Floor Plan of Neskowin Beach House Remodel by Webster Wilson
Floor Plan of Neskowin Beach House Remodel by Webster Wilson

53 more saves