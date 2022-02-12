Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Favorites
Studio Saxe used a circular design to immerse the two-bedroom home in nature. “While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply,” the architects say. “One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops.” The hyperbolic roof, slatted screens, and raised foundations are designed for the region’s tropical climate, while photovoltaic and hydroelectric systems make the home self-sufficient. Because of the remote site, the steel components were prefabricated and delivered during the dry season.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
53 more saves