SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sarvie S

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Wooden decks can be added to heighten the indoor-outdoor living experience.
Wooden decks can be added to heighten the indoor-outdoor living experience.
A dresser and closet share the lounge with a sofa/daybed and work space.
A dresser and closet share the lounge with a sofa/daybed and work space.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.
The desk design integrates the work area into the bed's headboard and takes advantage of the lakeside view.