“The Cortes at one time was part of the official Airstream Caravan, so it could have travelled the world,” Markie says. “For now, it’s our home away from home at a quiet spot on a riverbank, but who knows where it’s going!”
The riverfront property has been the family’s refuge during the pandemic.
Instead of polishing the exterior, they decided to embrace the old Airstream’s aged patina.
A metal wall divider helps delineate space between the living area and bedroom.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.