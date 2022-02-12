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Collection by Louise Schaper

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The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
The bathroom was outfitted with a custom sink optimized for the tiny space.
The bathroom was outfitted with a custom sink optimized for the tiny space.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
The concave section above the marble mantle is made of hand-combed plaster. "It has a soft carved feeling,
The concave section above the marble mantle is made of hand-combed plaster. "It has a soft carved feeling,
Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
A look at the minimalist interior, with wraparound LED lights. A large window frames your view of choice—be it a lush forest, a seaside campground, or your own backyard.
A look at the minimalist interior, with wraparound LED lights. A large window frames your view of choice—be it a lush forest, a seaside campground, or your own backyard.
Entry foyer and mudroom
Entry foyer and mudroom
Mudroom
Mudroom
Mudroom and Greenhouse Breezeway
Mudroom and Greenhouse Breezeway
A custom bench in the mudroom is illuminated by a skylight.
A custom bench in the mudroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
Mudroom
Mudroom
Mudroom
Mudroom
Mudroom Room Cubbies
Mudroom Room Cubbies

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