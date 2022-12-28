Favorites
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The fireplace was cleaned and painted. An original wall of wood paneling was preserved and extended through the home. “We wanted one full wall of the paneling to connect front of the house to the back,” say the designers. In the dining room, the Log table by Hem is surrounded by Cover chairs by Muuto. The chandelier is Brendan Ravenhill.
The floor is new and the brickwork has been whitewashed to create a cleaner feel, but the beams supporting the gallery were left in their original state, as were the paint-splattered iron railings. The Tufty Time sofa is by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia, and the acrylic tables are from Kartell. The prints are from Hindman's personal collection.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.