SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nicole LaFave

Favorites

View 17 Photos
Gebhardt sourced the dining room table from none other than Jack's dad, who built it for his son's family. The chairs are from Barnaby Lane.
Gebhardt sourced the dining room table from none other than Jack's dad, who built it for his son's family. The chairs are from Barnaby Lane.
The renovation created a wall of windows in the A-frame, and created a see-through partition into the loft overhead. The area rug is from Armadillo, and the wood side table is from Faithful Roots.
The renovation created a wall of windows in the A-frame, and created a see-through partition into the loft overhead. The area rug is from Armadillo, and the wood side table is from Faithful Roots.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
Stairs lead to two bedrooms/workrooms, a bathroom, and a hallway with plenty of storage. The "leftover" space between the levels conceals more storage as well as mechanical lines.
Stairs lead to two bedrooms/workrooms, a bathroom, and a hallway with plenty of storage. The "leftover" space between the levels conceals more storage as well as mechanical lines.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
The designers employed white oak to cover the hallway into the bedroom, and form custom doors and wall-mounted bedside tables, the latter by MF Fine Woodworking.
The designers employed white oak to cover the hallway into the bedroom, and form custom doors and wall-mounted bedside tables, the latter by MF Fine Woodworking.
Thanks to Decorotation’s intervention, the rear façade looks balanced and true to the Eichler spirit.
Thanks to Decorotation’s intervention, the rear façade looks balanced and true to the Eichler spirit.
The fireplace was cleaned and painted. An original wall of wood paneling was preserved and extended through the home. “We wanted one full wall of the paneling to connect front of the house to the back,” say the designers. In the dining room, the Log table by Hem is surrounded by Cover chairs by Muuto. The chandelier is Brendan Ravenhill.
The fireplace was cleaned and painted. An original wall of wood paneling was preserved and extended through the home. “We wanted one full wall of the paneling to connect front of the house to the back,” say the designers. In the dining room, the Log table by Hem is surrounded by Cover chairs by Muuto. The chandelier is Brendan Ravenhill.
“The large, centrally located island in the middle of the parlor floor is not only a favorite space but also the heart of the house,” says resident Fei Zhong.
“The large, centrally located island in the middle of the parlor floor is not only a favorite space but also the heart of the house,” says resident Fei Zhong.
The front door and the timber flooring throughout are made from knotty Eastern White Pine that was reclaimed from the joists of a demolished building in Brooklyn.
The front door and the timber flooring throughout are made from knotty Eastern White Pine that was reclaimed from the joists of a demolished building in Brooklyn.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
The floor is new and the brickwork has been whitewashed to create a cleaner feel, but the beams supporting the gallery were left in their original state, as were the paint-splattered iron railings. The Tufty Time sofa is by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia, and the acrylic tables are from Kartell. The prints are from Hindman's personal collection.
The floor is new and the brickwork has been whitewashed to create a cleaner feel, but the beams supporting the gallery were left in their original state, as were the paint-splattered iron railings. The Tufty Time sofa is by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia, and the acrylic tables are from Kartell. The prints are from Hindman's personal collection.
The master bedroom is located in a new loft extension and features plenty of in-built storage.
The master bedroom is located in a new loft extension and features plenty of in-built storage.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."