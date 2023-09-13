SubscribeSign In
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The house features a simple gable roof.
Imagining a second home as a cottage retreat gave the team the creative opportunity to “think about how you want to live in comparison to how you’re living,” says Adair. To their clients, this meant centering their daily experience around family, nature, and socialization – emphasizing simplicity and cutting out excess.
