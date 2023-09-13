Favorites
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, this modern dwelling is sited at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado. Designed by Surround Architecture, the 6,800-square-foot property features a unique layout that makes the best use of its one-acre site, while also responding to its long driveway access.
Imagining a second home as a cottage retreat gave the team the creative opportunity to “think about how you want to live in comparison to how you’re living,” says Adair. To their clients, this meant centering their daily experience around family, nature, and socialization – emphasizing simplicity and cutting out excess.