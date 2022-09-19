SubscribeSign In
A new garage is topped with a master suite and clad in James Hardie Scyon Linea boards painted a dark color, Dulux Monument.
At a home designed by Escher GuneWardena Architecture in Los Angeles, California, the two-door garage has minimally-detailed doors in a darker color that slide horizontally, instead of rolling up or hinging inward.
The apartment above the garage received a dormer to enlarge the interior footprint.
Just adjacent to the house is Whitlock's small shed which houses many of the tools that he used to build the home.
Architect Cary Bernstein transformed a dated garage into a modern playroom for clients in San Francisco.
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
