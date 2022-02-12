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Collection by Victoria Perlson

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The reading room has a “more masculine energy,” says Matt. The midcentury influence is potent here (though a vintage ‘90s Ikea shelf is the centerpiece) with a more earth-toned palette.
The reading room has a “more masculine energy,” says Matt. The midcentury influence is potent here (though a vintage ‘90s Ikea shelf is the centerpiece) with a more earth-toned palette.
The stair’s wavy wood detail also influenced the scalloped ceilings in the kitchen and dining room.
The stair’s wavy wood detail also influenced the scalloped ceilings in the kitchen and dining room.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Exterior portrait of owners Michael and Amiee
Exterior portrait of owners Michael and Amiee