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The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Casa Farfaglia, an ancient oil mill from 1893 surrounded by centuries-old olive trees, dry stone walls and Mediterranean scrub, is now an exclusive charming country house for only two guests, reviewed on important international design and architecture magazines (AD, Elle Decoration, Living, etc). It is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing holiday in the regenerating quiet of Noto countryside although it is near to the most attractive ancient towns and gorgeous beaches.
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