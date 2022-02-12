Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lisa Thompson

Favorites

View 33 Photos
Solid white oak floors run throughout the home.
Solid white oak floors run throughout the home.
The primary bedroom in one of the residences, also designed by BraytonHughes Design Studios.
The primary bedroom in one of the residences, also designed by BraytonHughes Design Studios.
Perched high above Silver Lake with landscaping by the in-demand designers at Terremoto, the charming 1920s home is ready for a new chapter.
Perched high above Silver Lake with landscaping by the in-demand designers at Terremoto, the charming 1920s home is ready for a new chapter.
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Casa Farfaglia, an ancient oil mill from 1893 surrounded by centuries-old olive trees, dry stone walls and Mediterranean scrub, is now an exclusive charming country house for only two guests, reviewed on important international design and architecture magazines (AD, Elle Decoration, Living, etc). It is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing holiday in the regenerating quiet of Noto countryside although it is near to the most attractive ancient towns and gorgeous beaches.
Casa Farfaglia, an ancient oil mill from 1893 surrounded by centuries-old olive trees, dry stone walls and Mediterranean scrub, is now an exclusive charming country house for only two guests, reviewed on important international design and architecture magazines (AD, Elle Decoration, Living, etc). It is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing holiday in the regenerating quiet of Noto countryside although it is near to the most attractive ancient towns and gorgeous beaches.

13 more saves