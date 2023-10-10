Dwell House
Collection by
Beth D
Favorites
View
5
Photos
An IKEA vanity has Semihandmade cabinet doors, with a Kohler Elate deck mounted faucet at the sink. Nemo Strada floor tile complements Popham cement tiles in the shower, now lit by a skylight.
To keep it from looking “too much like a cabin,” the homeowners chose a wall of white cabinets for the opposing wall.
The kitchen walls are painted a crisp white. Doorways with original detailing lead to the adjoining garden-level dining space.
The homeowners chose knotty alder cabinets and concrete countertops, starkly contrasting with the rest of the home. A white tile backsplash draws attention to the black faucet and barstools.
