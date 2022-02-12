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Collection by Stacy Kammert

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A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
The interiors were reimagined by designer and former homeowner Miranda Abrams.
The interiors were reimagined by designer and former homeowner Miranda Abrams.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
The bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are connected by a central hallway with a skylight above it.
The bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are connected by a central hallway with a skylight above it.
"The roof, covered in vegetation from the forest floor, helps maintain the clearing's authentic appearance and integrates the building into its environment,
"The roof, covered in vegetation from the forest floor, helps maintain the clearing's authentic appearance and integrates the building into its environment,
The "bird's nest
The "bird's nest
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.

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