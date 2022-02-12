The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
A modern addition to an old London home offers ample space for a growing family, as well as a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf situated under a skylight.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
Two matching Bensen sofas in the second floor living space set the cheerful color palette, accentuated by Moroso Donut poufs, a Barcode credenza, and two Tolomeo suspension lamps.
Both sliding glass and screens create an indoor-outdoor environment that maximizes space.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.