The Oaxacan Home is right on the sand, and just minutes away from the water.
Situated in Emporio, Santorini's biggest village, the home blends the region's iconic white facades with a contemporary interior.
Deep yellows can warm up any space. PPG Pittsburgh Paints' Wright Mustard (FLLW321) and Glidden’s Wheat Stalk (30YY 52/515) are two paint colors that complement contemporary midcentury-inspired interiors.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
This door with space-age knobs is painted with Behr's Flaming Torch. The brass wall hanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.