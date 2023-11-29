Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
southwest elevation showing the entry and weathered steel panel siding
The sauna is 2 sqm and designed for 2 people to be seated comfortably with a traditional electric corner heater.
Danpalon polycarbonate panelling blurs the view in/out for privacy, and also allows light to flood the sauna.
A suspended glass bridge links the primary suite with the study, moving over the open living room below. Skylights on either side of the walkway fill the atrium with light throughout the day.
The cabin’s drawing compass A-frame has an organic feel that blends with the environment.
Photo courtesy of Cabin Anna
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
With large-format picture windows from Andersen trimmed directly into the wood paneling, the openings act like “living paintings in a drawing room,” says Barber.
The energy generated by the 8-12kWh solar array on the roof feeds a 5-15Kw battery system, making CABN's prefabs a viable off-the-grid option.
The muted grey coloured ceramic cladding enjoys a quiet synergy with its surroundings as it mirrors the silvery bark of the bare trees in winter.
A view from the bedroom loft.
