The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Each arch is strategically located to provide flow. “The wall is traditionally seen as a dividing element of the space, but with the arch walls, spaces flow onto each other, allowing the rooms to contract and expand without full separation,” explains the firm.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
