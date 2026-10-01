Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lance Chayet

Favorites

View 12 Photos
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.
Master bath
Master bath
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.