Last Chance! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
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A band of precast concrete, which holds a custom bench, wraps around the downstairs living area. The striped cushion fabric was purchased in Antwerp. A wood-framed AP71 lounge chair by Hans Wegner and a seat by Wim Rietveld, the son of famed Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld, outfit the space. Underfloor heating installed throughout the house allows for a flexible layout: “There aren’t any radiators cluttering up the rooms,” Jeffries explains.
From October 21–November 10, Seletti pops up a shop of surreal rugs featuring the designs of TOILETPAPER's Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Made of recycled PVC, the 9-foot-by-6.5-foot "Fingers" retails for $1,430. The latest part of the Seletti wears TOILETPAPER collection, the exhibition—with a mix of 13 round and rectangular rug designs spanning the space's floors and walls—runs from three weeks at the Dream Factory space, corso Giuseppe Garibaldi 117, Milan. seletti.it
“The inside is, for the most part, concentrated on the local craftsmanship, because I believe it is very important,” Vanotti says. “It represents our history.” Artisan Vanotti Mauro built many parts of the building, including its most prominent feature: the larch wood accents. A custom fireplace warms the living room.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
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