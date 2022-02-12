The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside.
Located in the center of the home and doubling as a circulation corridor from the entrance to the main living areas, the multi-purpose room can be used for yoga and is clad in maple plywood walls that run throughout the cabin.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
A circular skylight positioned above the master ensuite shower introduces natural light into the space, allowing the residents to connect with the outside world in every part of the home.
Floor plan of Muskoka River Renovation by Ben Homes
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.