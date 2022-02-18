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Rosanne Ceriales chose to plaster the exterior of her tiny home.
Rosanne Ceriales chose to plaster the exterior of her tiny home.
A bamboo “starter home” using concrete bamboo shear walls
A bamboo “starter home” using concrete bamboo shear walls
Homes can be finished with plaster to create an additional moisture barrier.
Homes can be finished with plaster to create an additional moisture barrier.
Workers load bamboo panels onto a truck at Kawayan Collective’s facility.
Workers load bamboo panels onto a truck at Kawayan Collective’s facility.
Kawayan Collective, a cooperative in Dauin in the Philippines, produces panelized bamboo walls to build tiny homes that start at $15 a square foot.
Kawayan Collective, a cooperative in Dauin in the Philippines, produces panelized bamboo walls to build tiny homes that start at $15 a square foot.