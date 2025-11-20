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Collection by Keri Svancara

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A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Solveiga Krumins and her son Eddie share a two-bedroom in Penn South, an affordable housing cooperative complex in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Eddie had been a designer working in the city with stellar clients like Maurice Gibb and his wife Yvonne ("I did their home in the Bahamas. Really tacky people. So fucking sweet," he says) before a neurological injury disrupted his life and he moved back in with his parents in Florida. The mother and son eventually moved back to New York, where Eddie used his design skills to transform their generic kitchen, living room, and entryway with unfettered color, textures, and patterns. The teak oval dining room table and chairs are from Dyrlund. The fabric for the blue-green paillette sequin curtains is from Etsy.
Solveiga Krumins and her son Eddie share a two-bedroom in Penn South, an affordable housing cooperative complex in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Eddie had been a designer working in the city with stellar clients like Maurice Gibb and his wife Yvonne ("I did their home in the Bahamas. Really tacky people. So fucking sweet," he says) before a neurological injury disrupted his life and he moved back in with his parents in Florida. The mother and son eventually moved back to New York, where Eddie used his design skills to transform their generic kitchen, living room, and entryway with unfettered color, textures, and patterns. The teak oval dining room table and chairs are from Dyrlund. The fabric for the blue-green paillette sequin curtains is from Etsy.
Before: The living room prior to the renovation.
Before: The living room prior to the renovation.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
Before: A beige <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">tub surround, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">wall paint, and tile made the existing design for the primary bathroom appear drab and uninspired.</span>
tub surround,