Solveiga Krumins and her son Eddie share a two-bedroom in Penn South, an affordable housing cooperative complex in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. Eddie had been a designer working in the city with stellar clients like Maurice Gibb and his wife Yvonne ("I did their home in the Bahamas. Really tacky people. So fucking sweet," he says) before a neurological injury disrupted his life and he moved back in with his parents in Florida. The mother and son eventually moved back to New York, where Eddie used his design skills to transform their generic kitchen, living room, and entryway with unfettered color, textures, and patterns. The teak oval dining room table and chairs are from Dyrlund. The fabric for the blue-green paillette sequin curtains is from Etsy.