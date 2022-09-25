The vaulted ceilings over the living space create generous height that makes the interior feel larger than the modest footprint.
“The uncluttered design allows for a lock and leave lifestyle to travel the world and then return to a lovely home to catch your breath and relax,” says Brent Jackson, founder of HiFAB and Oaxaca Interests.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The Haciendas are designed to stand alone, but when placed next to each other they create small private courtyards that enhance the indoor-outdoor living experience.
“The simple exterior material palette, including hard-troweled smooth stucco and corrugated material, gives a subtle nod to West Texas design,” says Grace Boudewyns, Project Architect at Lake|Flato.
The modular homes are designed to be primarily produced in a factory in Grand Prairie, Texas, which is also designed by Lake Flato.
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.