A geometric brise-soleil filters sunlight and casts shapes across a patio, which is enclosed on one side by a stone wall.
Slightly elevated and with no decking, the pool is inspired by Ibiza’s old agricultural reservoirs.
The home is surrounded by vegetation. The outdoor living and dining area is set roughly 50 feet from the swimming pool.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.