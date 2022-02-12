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Girardi expects regions like the Arab Peninsula, which offer the exemplary combination of sea and sun, to be great testing grounds and areas for expansion. With a showcase set for the upcoming Milan Expo, the team behind the platform hopes to find a wealth of opportunities to try out their solution.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.