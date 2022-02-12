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Collection by Sabrina McCormick

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This wood-framed, glass enclosed lakeside home in Gothenburg, Sweden looks like a giant greenhouse from the outside, but is in fact a spacious three-bedroom home.
This wood-framed, glass enclosed lakeside home in Gothenburg, Sweden looks like a giant greenhouse from the outside, but is in fact a spacious three-bedroom home.
This waterfront home in Lopez Island with stunning views of San Juan channel and Fisherman Bay has large wrap around decks and a sundrenched atrium with a double-sided propane fireplace.
This waterfront home in Lopez Island with stunning views of San Juan channel and Fisherman Bay has large wrap around decks and a sundrenched atrium with a double-sided propane fireplace.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Click here to read more about Linda Bergroth's prefabricated summer retreat in Finland.
Click here to read more about Linda Bergroth's prefabricated summer retreat in Finland.
Girardi expects regions like the Arab Peninsula, which offer the exemplary combination of sea and sun, to be great testing grounds and areas for expansion. With a showcase set for the upcoming Milan Expo, the team behind the platform hopes to find a wealth of opportunities to try out their solution.
Girardi expects regions like the Arab Peninsula, which offer the exemplary combination of sea and sun, to be great testing grounds and areas for expansion. With a showcase set for the upcoming Milan Expo, the team behind the platform hopes to find a wealth of opportunities to try out their solution.
Tiles from Ramacieri-Soligo brighten the bathroom, off the hall. But when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, gray, as seen here, is a popular choice.
Tiles from Ramacieri-Soligo brighten the bathroom, off the hall. But when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, gray, as seen here, is a popular choice.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
The colorful cabinetry hides organizational features, like pull-out drawers, throughout.
The colorful cabinetry hides organizational features, like pull-out drawers, throughout.