A generous pantry accommodates the family's canning supplies, with child-height storage for easy access to snacks.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
The open floor plan creates perfect corridors for Madeline and Leonard to run the length of the house.
A handsome Mobican dining table and Hay Soft Edge chairs create a gathering space beneath Luminaire Authentik pendants in the dining area.
The wooden terrace spans the length of the house, connecting the building directly to the landscape.
The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
A peek into the kitchen and living area of the duplex located on site.
This Corona del Mar project, dubbed Serena Terrace by Brandon Architects, uses Azek TImberTech to make a garage door that's contemporary, durable, and modern.
The new interior includes a meditation room with an Isamu Noguchi lamp, flooring made of tatami mats, and a Murphy bed for visitors.
Before: Segulja and Spitzer bought this 1960 cottage located in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, a private lake community that was developed in the 1930s for vacationing New Yorkers. The area has five lakes, with a total of seven beaches.
Floor Plan of Glen Road Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
Butler Residence floor plan
A double-sided fireplace shared with the living room warms the deck on cool evenings. Bob sited the house and strategically placed windows to take advantage of shade in summer and solar gain in winter. The outdoor seating is from IKEA.
Stow-Away Waterloo floor plan
The bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are connected by a central hallway with a skylight above it.