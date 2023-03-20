SubscribeSign In
The art on the wall of the living area was painted by Mikei to complement the green color palette. The bust and couch are from CB2, while the rugs are from Mush Studios.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
The home came with a planted courtyard, but the couple had limited time to properly care for it. The architects reduced the planted space and added flooring, creating a solace closer to a patio.
