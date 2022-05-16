Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
The design team created four different outdoor spaces—a planted terrace off the living room, a screened-in porch, a rooftop deck above the porch, and a yard—to achieve the indoor/outdoor lifestyle the homeowners craved.
First floor plan of Stephenson House by Assembledge+ and Fowles Studio
The interior wall of the kitchen that contains the refrigerator and pantry happened to line up with a side window, so it stops short of extending the length of the space, creating an opening that visually and acoustically connects the kitchen and dining room.
Spanning over 3,100 square feet, the SoMa residence comes with a ground-level office, sleek amenities, and verdant patios.
The partially covered area in the courtyard presents an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.
We receive thousands of Add a Home submissions each year—and these inspiring residences racked up the most views.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
A couple’s 269-square-foot getaway features a crimson exterior and an unfinished pine plywood interior.
"We are ready to engage our senses in expressive colors that we haven’t seen in several years,
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
New year, new hue—we speak to six brands about the shades that’ll be big in 2023.
"The staircase is a ribbon to fold you downstairs," says Andrew.
The design team converted the formal dining room into a unique indoor/outdoor bar. A wooden ceiling and accordion doors connect the little lounge area right to the deck when the weather’s nice, and close it off into a cozy den when the nights start to cool.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
"I put everything that I've always loved into this house," says Tyler—and that includes white tiles edged with gray grout in the bathroom, a design move previous clients had balked at.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
After playing with spheres, Bérubé commissioned Lindsey Adelman Studio to create a cylindrical pendant in black, yellow, walnut, and brass as a fun touch over the stairs. Bérubé designed the pared down oak pole handrail set into a metal support. "Our millworkers can customize anything,
