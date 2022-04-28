SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lori Ulm

Favorites

View 92 Photos
Hut has are several new Rööm projects underway, including work in Ashland, Oregon and Marin County, California. The Ashland project will be sent as a full flatpack and assembled on-site.
Hut has are several new Rööm projects underway, including work in Ashland, Oregon and Marin County, California. The Ashland project will be sent as a full flatpack and assembled on-site.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Interior stylist Bronte Athearn and her partner, musician Jordan Lovelis, transformed an empty warehouse loft in Downtown Los Angeles into their first shared apartment with carefully curated secondhand furniture and a number of DIY projects.
Interior stylist Bronte Athearn and her partner, musician Jordan Lovelis, transformed an empty warehouse loft in Downtown Los Angeles into their first shared apartment with carefully curated secondhand furniture and a number of DIY projects.
Bronte frequently restyles the shelves, which serve triple duty as storage, a display for special decor items, and a divider between the living room and bedroom.
Bronte frequently restyles the shelves, which serve triple duty as storage, a display for special decor items, and a divider between the living room and bedroom.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
The sophisticated interiors belie the fact that the house is almost entirely off-grid. The water, sanitary, and heating systems are completely independent, and the electrical system is connected to the grid only as a backup. The house relies mainly on solar panels and a generator for power.
The sophisticated interiors belie the fact that the house is almost entirely off-grid. The water, sanitary, and heating systems are completely independent, and the electrical system is connected to the grid only as a backup. The house relies mainly on solar panels and a generator for power.
Set between the living and dining area, the completely remodeled kitchen features custom bamboo cabinetry, professional appliances, Quartz countertops, and Heath tile.
Set between the living and dining area, the completely remodeled kitchen features custom bamboo cabinetry, professional appliances, Quartz countertops, and Heath tile.
Listed for $1.2M, the restored Edward Fickett home includes a landscaped garden and a one-bedroom guesthouse.
Listed for $1.2M, the restored Edward Fickett home includes a landscaped garden and a one-bedroom guesthouse.
Known as "The Frank Lloyd Wright of the 1950s,
Known as "The Frank Lloyd Wright of the 1950s,
Soaring ceilings and oversized windows create an open and breezy feeling.
Soaring ceilings and oversized windows create an open and breezy feeling.
Toward the back of the house awaits an inviting entertaining space, featuring a metal fire pit and floating bubble chair. This area also leads to the detached one-bedroom guesthouse.
Toward the back of the house awaits an inviting entertaining space, featuring a metal fire pit and floating bubble chair. This area also leads to the detached one-bedroom guesthouse.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,

72 more saves