The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The ceilings are as high as possible—while still being within the maximum height allowed when transporting on local roads—to give a sense of volume. The high-level windows at the end of each barrel vault brings light deep into the center of the home, ensuring that the house feels light, bright and airy. They also enable views to the tree canopy without allowing passersby to see into the interior.
The roof of the garden house and main extension have been built from metal decking, which is left exposed in the interior. "Metal decking is almost never used for domestic projects but it allowed us to create an articulated ceiling with linear ‘vaults’ or ‘waves’ instead of the boring more traditional ‘cover it with gypsum boards’ approach,
