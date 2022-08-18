SubscribeSign In
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
In creating the predesigned cabins, Smith, who builds the compact retreats on preapproved sites, aims to compete with prefabricated homes, which he says have a higher cost and a longer build time.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
The ceilings are as high as possible—while still being within the maximum height allowed when transporting on local roads—to give a sense of volume. The high-level windows at the end of each barrel vault brings light deep into the center of the home, ensuring that the house feels light, bright and airy. They also enable views to the tree canopy without allowing passersby to see into the interior.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary suite frame striking views of the tree-filled backyard. The home also features a large corner office space down the hall.
The upper and lower level of the home feature exposed hemp panels.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The bedroom receives morning light from a large window and a ventilation panel that opens to the garden.
The exposed solid cork blocks are gentle to the touch, and they even smell good. The acoustics are soft and calm, and the house only requires heating on the coldest days. The stove is fed with logs harvested from on-site tree maintenance.
The exterior of the home showcases its measured simplicity. "It looks like it lands lightly on the ground,
The roof of the garden house and main extension have been built from metal decking, which is left exposed in the interior. "Metal decking is almost never used for domestic projects but it allowed us to create an articulated ceiling with linear ‘vaults’ or ‘waves’ instead of the boring more traditional ‘cover it with gypsum boards’ approach,
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
Dornier employed recycled Tetra Pak cartons as a siding material. “The reflective characteristics of the material help the architecture blend into the surroundings,” he says.
The siding—made from Yellow Alaskan Cedar boards and finished with a shou sugi ban treatment—is highly rot, insect, and fire resistant.
