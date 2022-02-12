Once home to a cow named Sivk—Lavender, in English—a refurbished barn is now a homestead on a hill above the Slovenian city of Trieste. The updated structure retains many of its original elements, like stone window and door frames, oak roof beams, and a time-worn facade. Across the garden, a new single-story in-law unit in iron and concrete supplements the existing structure. In time, and as the garden grows, the project will age into the landscape—with the patinated barn from yore melding old and new against the Mediterranean landscape.