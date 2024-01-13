Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
The rice cooker garage.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
Removing the exterior white siding and creating a new cantilevered concrete stoop was the first order of business. "Both Julie and Chris being structural engineers, I thought we should show off what they do with this cantilevered concrete slab for the new front stoop,
A lounge area in the bedroom is awash in color and cozy texture.
The home is filled with pieces the couple has collected over the years. "“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Josh and Matt’s house wasn’t either," laughs Josh.
The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Red bricks from central Mexico are used throughout the outdoor areas as a colorful patio material.
