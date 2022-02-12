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Collection by Hope Offord-Powell

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Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
Nature, midcentury design, and a less-is-more mentality informed the Fishwick family’s private residence in Suffolk Park.
Nature, midcentury design, and a less-is-more mentality informed the Fishwick family’s private residence in Suffolk Park.
The terrace also has a concrete hot tub sits waiting for cooler weather.
The terrace also has a concrete hot tub sits waiting for cooler weather.
Floating steps lead to the main entrance, and a side patio has steps to a rooftop terrace.
Floating steps lead to the main entrance, and a side patio has steps to a rooftop terrace.
Recognized by the Town of Wrightsville Beach Historic Landmark Commission and also the Historic Wilmington Foundation, this authentic Mediterranean Revival stucco home is the only one of its kind in Wrightsville Beach, NC.
Recognized by the Town of Wrightsville Beach Historic Landmark Commission and also the Historic Wilmington Foundation, this authentic Mediterranean Revival stucco home is the only one of its kind in Wrightsville Beach, NC.
Preserving the Shore Acres model home -- without upsetting its local and regional historic landmark status, or disturbing the neighborhood vibe -- Ross Tomaselli, homeowner, and Tanner Konrady, custom home builder, retrofit the interior for modern living.
Preserving the Shore Acres model home -- without upsetting its local and regional historic landmark status, or disturbing the neighborhood vibe -- Ross Tomaselli, homeowner, and Tanner Konrady, custom home builder, retrofit the interior for modern living.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.
The new, public zone of the house includes the living and dining area, which opens to the kitchen. A set of French doors provides access to the new patio, where the family eats dinner most nights. A set of vintage bentwood Thonet chairs subtly echoes the architectural curves throughout the house.
The new, public zone of the house includes the living and dining area, which opens to the kitchen. A set of French doors provides access to the new patio, where the family eats dinner most nights. A set of vintage bentwood Thonet chairs subtly echoes the architectural curves throughout the house.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.
In the Norwegian town of Larvik in Vestfold County, Oslo-based practice Lund Hagem Architects renovated a summer cabin on a rocky terrain with generous outdoor patios that take advantage of dramatic coastal views.

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