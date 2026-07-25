The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.