They often host family and friends in the garden-level dining space in the evenings. The pair chose Benjamin Moore’s Essex Green in an eggshell finish for the walls and the chair rail, which was formerly dark wood trim.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.