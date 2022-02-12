The founder of Golden Landscape Architecture helped two old pals unpave their pad and reimagine it as a little slice of paradise.
Taalman Architecture, Terremoto, and interior designer Kathryn McCullough honor the past while transforming a compact Mount Washington cabin into a family retreat.
Fung + Blatt Architects evolves a San Marino midcentury into a creative retreat that converses with nature.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
The 1941 Druckman Residence has a new pink kitchen, original plywood paneling, and an open living area overlooking the Hollywood Hills.
Built in 2024, this Mount Washington residence makes the most of its steep site with a series of stacked boxes that provide sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
Built in 1972, the Eppich House steps down a steep, wooded hillside in West Vancouver and features four levels that open to the outdoors.