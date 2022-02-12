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Collection by Priscilla Batzell

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Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
Concrete beams and ceilings were left exposed in the guest rooms and around the elevator core to eliminate wall coverings that would add to the carbon count. The guest rooms have biodegradable carpet floors.
Concrete beams and ceilings were left exposed in the guest rooms and around the elevator core to eliminate wall coverings that would add to the carbon count. The guest rooms have biodegradable carpet floors.
The current seller designed the gazebo overlooking the Atlantic's Penobscot Bay.
The current seller designed the gazebo overlooking the Atlantic's Penobscot Bay.
In an effort to connect the home with the landscape, the design includes a green roof.
In an effort to connect the home with the landscape, the design includes a green roof.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The exposed solid cork blocks are gentle to the touch, and they even smell good. The acoustics are soft and calm, and the house only requires heating on the coldest days. The stove is fed with logs harvested from on-site tree maintenance.
The exposed solid cork blocks are gentle to the touch, and they even smell good. The acoustics are soft and calm, and the house only requires heating on the coldest days. The stove is fed with logs harvested from on-site tree maintenance.
Fuse Architects took a 1960s-built home in Pajaro Dunes, California, and renovated it as a retreat for their clients, a family of five. “The idea was to take the existing house and give it new life—one that met the needs and aesthetics of our designer clients,” says the firm. “Although the shape and form of the remodeled home remains relatively unchanged from its original design, we wanted to take advantage of the ocean’s proximity by opening up the walls and providing framed views of the coast line.”
Fuse Architects took a 1960s-built home in Pajaro Dunes, California, and renovated it as a retreat for their clients, a family of five. “The idea was to take the existing house and give it new life—one that met the needs and aesthetics of our designer clients,” says the firm. “Although the shape and form of the remodeled home remains relatively unchanged from its original design, we wanted to take advantage of the ocean’s proximity by opening up the walls and providing framed views of the coast line.”
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls enhance the elegance of the curved staircase connecting the home's two levels. Upstairs are additional seating areas, all bathed in natural light.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls enhance the elegance of the curved staircase connecting the home's two levels. Upstairs are additional seating areas, all bathed in natural light.
Seeking $4M, the five-bedroom, five-bath residence dates back to 1960.
Seeking $4M, the five-bedroom, five-bath residence dates back to 1960.
Swirling steps ascend the verdant lot, leading to the wood-framed main entrance. Walls of glass span the sides of the cantilevered living room, surrounding the brick fireplace.
Swirling steps ascend the verdant lot, leading to the wood-framed main entrance. Walls of glass span the sides of the cantilevered living room, surrounding the brick fireplace.

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