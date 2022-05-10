SubscribeSign In
Ash chats with Juan Mercado, his wine business partner, at a lunch on the wraparound deck. “The house is maximized for entertainment,” says Ash. “I like to entertain every time I come up here.” The picture windows, one of the larger budget items, are from Home Depot.
Floor Plan of the Brunson Residence
Created after appearing to its owner in a dream, the Panorama Glass Lodge offers direct views of the active volcano Hekla, the northern lights, the midnight sun, a beautiful river, and the Icelandic highlands—all from the comfort of your bed. Inspired by the simple, rugged beauty of Scandinavian houses, the property consists of four lodges and two saunas completely immersed in nature. “Saunas are very important to us locals. We think it is important for body health and mental health, as well as a way to deeply relax and unwind,” says co-owner Sabrina Dedler. In Iceland, a country that embraces cold winds and freezing temperatures, “we are able to find a greater balance of health by incorporating sauna.” For the full experience, Sabrina recommends two to three continuous sauna sessions of 10 minutes each, with a 5- to 10-minute break between to relax outdoors in the cold air or to have a “super refreshing” outdoor cold shower. “Wherever you go in Iceland, the most amazing landscape is just around each corner. Fresh air, the ocean, thousands of waterfalls. With such unpolluted air, it is mesmerizing to watch the sunsets and sunrises,” says Sabrina. With so much geothermal activity, it invites the question: Why? Iceland has some of the world’s most active tectonic plate movement, allowing the underground geothermal waters to spring up all over the country, making the raw, untouched landscape even more surreal and visceral.
Klopf Architecture updated this Eichler with a radiant floor heating system, re-stained paneling, and a new office/guest room filled with Eichler hallmarks like dark bronze door handles.
Stafford Residence floor plan
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.
A new book by German publisher Hatje Cantz looks back on Finn Juhl's legacy and his home's new role as a public museum.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
