Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Brook Sonnenburg

Favorites

View 54 Photos
The contemporary wood panelling continues into the top-level lounge space, complementing the surrounding brick walls and oak hardwood flooring.
The contemporary wood panelling continues into the top-level lounge space, complementing the surrounding brick walls and oak hardwood flooring.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
Long Cabin entry storage.
Long Cabin entry storage.
The remodeled townhouse, which was completed in 2016, has 750-square-foot of living space, including two bedrooms, and a bathroom, spread across three floors.
The remodeled townhouse, which was completed in 2016, has 750-square-foot of living space, including two bedrooms, and a bathroom, spread across three floors.
On the opposite end of the pool is an ensuite bedroom that is connected to a smaller, corner terrace.
On the opposite end of the pool is an ensuite bedroom that is connected to a smaller, corner terrace.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The cabin is lined in cypress.
The cabin is lined in cypress.
The entire third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which is isolated from the rest of the house.
The entire third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which is isolated from the rest of the house.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
The tranquil master suite features a custom bed by Ancerl Studio and custom black marble cube nightstands. The brown leather bench is from Elte Mkt, and the rug is from West Elm.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.

34 more saves