A kids’ bathroom in a San Francisco home features exquisite botanical tiles by London studio Glithero. A team of Dutch craftspeople use pressed weeds to create organic compositions that are eventually traced onto the tiles in charcoal. "I'll just stop in the hallway and find myself staring at those tiles," says the homeowner. "There are a couple moments in this house that are definitely art; it just happens to be functional."
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
Anna Hoover, founder of the non-profit First Light Alaska, sought a "thought refuge, a room with a view to sit and contemplate future projects and reflect on recent travels and interactions, plenty of ‘headspace’—tall ceilings—and the ability to host other artists for studio time," she says. A longtime resident of the Pacific Northwest, Hoover was familiar with the work of Olson Kundig and contacted the Seattle-based firm to design her abode.