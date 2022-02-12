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Collection by Terry Manzella

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Floor Plan of Saint Honoré Apartment by SAO Arquitetura
Floor Plan of Saint Honoré Apartment by SAO Arquitetura
The home’s main entrance is bordered by a bluestone patio and is accessible via a staircase from the street.
The home’s main entrance is bordered by a bluestone patio and is accessible via a staircase from the street.