Heat-treated pine keeps things cozy throughout the open-plan living/kitchen area and lofted study, as well as in the bedroom.
Pau (left, with Victoria) was inspired by small but functional spaces from around the world that maximize their natural surroundings, such as traditional wood-framed cabins in Norway and tiny Uruguayan beach homes. In the kitchen, the countertop in Blizzard is from Caesarstone and the appliances are from Jenn-Air.
Strategically placed glass doors and windows provide ample ventilation during hot summer months.
In 2018, Pau Munar and Victoria Rodriguez bought a 5,000-square-foot plot near the beach in Son Serra de Marina, a quiet town on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Pau, who cofounded local architecture practice Munarq, designed a lumi-nous base there for week-end surfing excursions for the couple. The home, dubbed Son Serra, is clad in marés,a local sand-stone, with traditional lime cement grout.
Strategically placed glass doors and windows provide ample ventilation during hot summer months.
