Favorites
Pau (left, with Victoria) was inspired by small but functional spaces from around the world that maximize their natural surroundings, such as traditional wood-framed cabins in Norway and tiny Uruguayan beach homes. In the kitchen, the countertop in Blizzard is from Caesarstone and the appliances are from Jenn-Air.
In 2018, Pau Munar and Victoria Rodriguez bought a 5,000-square-foot plot near the beach in Son Serra de Marina, a quiet town on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Pau, who cofounded local architecture practice Munarq, designed a lumi-nous base there for week-end surfing excursions for the couple. The home, dubbed Son Serra, is clad in marés,a local sand-stone, with traditional lime cement grout.