SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by b a

Favorites

View 127 Photos
Fir-framed sliding glass doors match floating shelves made from the same wood. To create the open corner, Davis’s team buried a steel beam in the ceiling.
Fir-framed sliding glass doors match floating shelves made from the same wood. To create the open corner, Davis’s team buried a steel beam in the ceiling.
"The kitchen is the heart of the home, where we can enjoy the simplicity of being together as a family," Montalba says.
"The kitchen is the heart of the home, where we can enjoy the simplicity of being together as a family," Montalba says.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
Minerit paneling finished with wax also tops the counter of the kitchen island.
Minerit paneling finished with wax also tops the counter of the kitchen island.
Ashizawa’s attention to detail goes beyond the architecture. His firm also designed much of the furniture inside the home, including the dining room table and the oak kitchen cabinets.
Ashizawa’s attention to detail goes beyond the architecture. His firm also designed much of the furniture inside the home, including the dining room table and the oak kitchen cabinets.
The sleeping quarters and a family room are located down the hallway.
The sleeping quarters and a family room are located down the hallway.
Jeff prepares a meal in the kitchen while Ben sits at the dining table with the couple's son. The table is also from Room &amp; Board, and the chairs are from West Elm.
Jeff prepares a meal in the kitchen while Ben sits at the dining table with the couple's son. The table is also from Room &amp; Board, and the chairs are from West Elm.
The south-facing view from the kitchen looks out over the pool and mountains in the distance.
The south-facing view from the kitchen looks out over the pool and mountains in the distance.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
The open-plan kitchen is a particular point of pride for Lara, who designed every detail with a local carpenter, from the textured zellige tile to the spice drawers.
The open-plan kitchen is a particular point of pride for Lara, who designed every detail with a local carpenter, from the textured zellige tile to the spice drawers.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
Conserve water and energy by swapping your regular kitchen and bathroom taps for more efficient faucets.
Conserve water and energy by swapping your regular kitchen and bathroom taps for more efficient faucets.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”

107 more saves