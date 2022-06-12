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Collection by Jennifer Nielsen

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The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The team rebuilt the garage into a two-level, 1487-square-foot unit. The lower level is a functional garage, while the upper level has a 780-square-foot apartment.
The team rebuilt the garage into a two-level, 1487-square-foot unit. The lower level is a functional garage, while the upper level has a 780-square-foot apartment.
Local furniture maker Nick Tretiak created a custom kitchen table and bench, over which hangs a Noguchi paper lantern. The team wanted to keep the cabinetry as light as possible, designing white oak cabinets that read more as furniture.
Local furniture maker Nick Tretiak created a custom kitchen table and bench, over which hangs a Noguchi paper lantern. The team wanted to keep the cabinetry as light as possible, designing white oak cabinets that read more as furniture.
Potted cacti are abundant, both inside and out.
Potted cacti are abundant, both inside and out.
The guest house kitchen faces a wall of windows.
The guest house kitchen faces a wall of windows.
A George Nelson Cigar wall sconce joins a Crate &amp; Barrel dresser in the master bedroom.
A George Nelson Cigar wall sconce joins a Crate &amp; Barrel dresser in the master bedroom.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
This classic owned by writer Susan Orlean and her husband John Gillespie was updated by architect Jeff Fink, who specializes in restoring homes by Austrian-born architect Rudolph W. Schindler. The couple has previously owned his Los Angeles Roth house, buying it even though they lived in New York. Then, they sold it for the Kallis-Sharlin House, known for its butterfly roof—which allowed Schindler to add clerestory windows, and more light to the home. For the exterior, they ordered a custom hue from Behr, channeling the grey-green of a Martini olive.
This classic owned by writer Susan Orlean and her husband John Gillespie was updated by architect Jeff Fink, who specializes in restoring homes by Austrian-born architect Rudolph W. Schindler. The couple has previously owned his Los Angeles Roth house, buying it even though they lived in New York. Then, they sold it for the Kallis-Sharlin House, known for its butterfly roof—which allowed Schindler to add clerestory windows, and more light to the home. For the exterior, they ordered a custom hue from Behr, channeling the grey-green of a Martini olive.
The carpeting in the primary bedroom echoes the blue in the adjacent bathroom. A lively plaid blanket from Norwegian company Røros Tweed covers the bed. The artwork above the Ikea bed is by Wasted Rita.
The carpeting in the primary bedroom echoes the blue in the adjacent bathroom. A lively plaid blanket from Norwegian company Røros Tweed covers the bed. The artwork above the Ikea bed is by Wasted Rita.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
The painting in the couple’s daughter’s room is by Jeremy Rocine. The vintage rug is from Sydney’s grandparents.
The painting in the couple’s daughter’s room is by Jeremy Rocine. The vintage rug is from Sydney’s grandparents.
The primary has a west-facing balcony that gets afternoon sun. The rug is vintage, from Sydney’s grandparents’ antique store in Paris. The white oak flooring is from Madera.
The primary has a west-facing balcony that gets afternoon sun. The rug is vintage, from Sydney’s grandparents’ antique store in Paris. The white oak flooring is from Madera.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.

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