The home features silent and cozy radiant floor heating—a very forward-thinking feature—and there is not a single heating vent or visible outlet in sight.
Panels of black glass separate the shower and toilet in the reimagined bathroom.
Focusing primarily on the view, the residents decorated the master bedroom with succulents, books, ceramics, and little else. A blanket from The Citizenry lies across an Onto bed by Bensen.
The home’s compact form and modest amounts of glazing add to its overall eco-friendliness. The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
The wool carpet is from Iberia. A Bird Chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll and a Grasshopper Lamp by Greta Grossman round out the room.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
The sun-filled bathroom awaiting in the primary suite features a spacious tiled shower.