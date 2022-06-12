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This classic owned by writer Susan Orlean and her husband John Gillespie was updated by architect Jeff Fink, who specializes in restoring homes by Austrian-born architect Rudolph W. Schindler. The couple has previously owned his Los Angeles Roth house, buying it even though they lived in New York. Then, they sold it for the Kallis-Sharlin House, known for its butterfly roof—which allowed Schindler to add clerestory windows, and more light to the home. For the exterior, they ordered a custom hue from Behr, channeling the grey-green of a Martini olive.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
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